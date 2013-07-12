By Tom Bergin
LONDON, July 12 Amazon.com Inc's main
German unit paid income tax of just 3 million euros in 2012
after the group channelled sales to German clients of $8.7
billion via Luxembourg units, prompting one lawmaker to call for
an investigation of the company.
Accounts for Amazon.de GmbH filed with Germany's companies
register show that the company reported profit of just 10
million euros for 2012, which was taxed at the headline German
rate of 30 percent.
Germany is Amazon's largest non-U.S. market and represents a
third of its overseas sales, but the vast bulk of that German
cash ends up ultimately in Luxembourg-registered Amazon Europe
Holding Technologies, which reported profits of 118 million
euros but, as a tax-exempt partnership, paid no income tax.
Amazon declined requests to comment but has previously said
it follows the tax rules in all the countries where it operates.
All companies seek to reduce their tax bills and have a duty
to steward their assets effectively, tax lawyers say.
"Managers have a fiduciary duty to get the best return for
their shareholders, and tax is a part of that," said Laurence
Field, tax partner at Crowe Clark Whitehill LLP.
Even so, the lengths to which some go to avoid tax has put
the issue at the top of the political agenda in the past year.
Citizens bearing the brunt of the financial crisis through
high unemployment, falling real wages and government spending
cuts have been angered at revelations that some companies have
created elaborate networks of subsidiaries whose chief purpose
is to siphon profits out of countries where their economic
activity occurs and into tax havens where they have little or no
physical presence.
At a meeting of the G20 group of leading economies in
November last year German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
teamed up with his British counterpart, George Osborne, to push
for changes in international rules that allow companies to shift
profits.
Amazon is not alone in facing criticism for its tax
arrangements. Others including web search leader Google
and iPhone maker Apple have come under fire for similar
methods to move profits to jurisdictions where they will pay
less tax . Both say they follow
tax rules wherever they operate.
Sven Giegold, member of the European Parliament with
Germany's Green Party, said the low profits declared and taxes
paid by Amazon in Germany showed the need for a tougher approach
on the part of the German authorities.
"I am outraged," he said. "We have to use much stronger
means to ensure the profit cannot be moved out of the country,"
he added.
Giegold said he planned to write to Schaeuble to ask him to
investigate the matter to see if any rules had been broken.
"It's not enough to make a speech at the G20 and then be
inactive on extreme cases (of avoidance)," he said.
Amazon minimises its tax bills across Europe by having
customers transact with a Luxembourg company Amazon EU SARL when
they click the purchase button on European websites.
French, German and other European units are designated as
providers of non-business-critical services to Amazon EU SARL.
This means that Amazon.de GmbH does not receive revenue from
sales to users of the Amazon.de website but instead receives
enough money from Amazon EU SARL to cover its costs and generate
a small profit.
Amazon says it operates a single European business with all
strategic functions conducted from its Luxembourg headquarters.
This employs around 300 people, while the units in its main
European markets employ tens of thousands.
A Reuters examination of job advertisements and employee
profiles on website LinkedIn earlier this year showed staff in
the UK, German and French units managed all aspects of the
supply chain from identifying new products to sell, negotiating
with suppliers, deciding pricing policies and website design.
While Amazon EU SARL receives all the cash from European
sales - 12 billion euros in 2012 - it made a profit of under 30
million and paid tax of just 8 million euros.
This is because it pays large sums to its parent, Amazon
Europe Holding Technologies, to use Amazon group technology,
company filings and evidence presented in the U.S. tax court
shows.
The difference between what Amazon Europe Holding
Technologies charges for these rights and the amount it pays to
the U.S. affiliates that develop the technology is significant
and has allowed the tax-exempt partnership to build up a cash
pile of $2 billion over the past decade.
Amazon has also been criticised in other countries for its
low tax bills.