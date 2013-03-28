March 28 Amazon.com Inc said on
Thursday it plans to acquire the book recommendation website,
Goodreads.
In buying Goodreads, Amazon gets a community of bibliophiles
primed to buy and recommend books - one of its key areas of
business.
"Goodreads has helped change how we discover and discuss
books and, with Kindle, Amazon has helped expand reading around
the world," Russ Grandinetti, Amazon vice president, Kindle
Content, said in a release.
Based in San Francisco, Goodreads is a social network site
that lets bookworms catalog and review books. Co-founded by Otis
Chandler, whose family once published the Los Angeles Times,
Goodreads has more than 16 million members, who have generated
more than 23 million reviews.
"We're looking forward to inspiring greater literary
discussion and helping more readers find great books, whether
they read in print or digitally," Chandler, who also serves as
CEO of Goodreads, said in a statement.
Terms of the deal, expected to close in the second quarter,
were not disclosed.