SAN FRANCISCO, June 4 Amazon.com Inc is
planning a major roll-out of an online grocery business that it
has been quietly developing for years, targeting one of the
largest retail sectors yet to be upended by e-commerce,
according to two people familiar with the situation.
While food is a low-margin business, Amazon could outperform
similar online grocery services by delivering orders for
higher-margin items like electronics at the same time.
One of the people familiar with AmazonFresh's expansion
plans said new warehouses will have refrigerated areas for food,
but also space nearby to store up to one million general
merchandise products, in some cases.
The company has been testing AmazonFresh in its hometown of
Seattle for at least five years, delivering fresh produce such
as eggs, strawberries and meat with its own fleet of trucks.
Amazon is now planning to expand its grocery business
outside Seattle for the first time, starting with Los Angeles as
early as this week and the San Francisco Bay Area later this
year, according to the two people who were not authorized to
speak publicly.
If those new locations go well, the company may launch
AmazonFresh in 20 other urban areas in 2014, including some
outside the United States, said one of the people.
Bill Bishop, a prominent supermarket analyst and consultant,
said the company was targeting as many as 40 markets, without
divulging how he knew of Amazon's plans.
An Amazon spokeswoman did not respond to a request for
comment on Tuesday.
Amazon is searching for new, large markets to enter as the
company tries to maintain a growth rate that has fueled a 220
percent surge in its shares over the past five years. The
grocery business in the United States, which generated $568
billion in retail sales last year, may be a ripe target.
Amazon's expansion plans are a potential threat to grocery
chains such as Kroger Co, Safeway Inc and Whole
Foods Market, as well as general-merchandise retailers
Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp, which also
sell a lot of groceries.
"Amazon has been testing this for years and now it's time
for them to harvest what they've learned by expanding outside
Seattle," said Bishop, chief architect at Brick Meets Click, a
consulting firm focused on retail technology.
"The fear is that grocery is a loss leader and Amazon will
make a profit on sales of other products ordered online at the
same time," he said. "That's an awesomely scary prospect for the
grocery business."
Kroger, Whole Foods, Supervalu and Safeway did not
respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. Target declined to
comment.
A successful foray into groceries could also help underwrite
the development of a broad-based delivery service employing
Amazon trucks to deliver directly to homes, which could have
implications for UPS, FedEx and other package
delivery companies that currently ship Amazon goods.
Still, groceries have proven to be one of the most difficult
sectors for online retailers to crack. One of the most richly
funded start-ups of the dot-com era, Webvan, was a spectacular
failure as the cost of developing the warehouse and delivery
infrastructure proved overwhelming.
Roger Davidson, a former grocery executive at Wal-Mart and
Supervalu, said Amazon will struggle to make money from
AmazonFresh because fresh produce can easily go out of date in
storage warehouses and get damaged during delivery - something
known as "shrink" in the business.
"Will it work? I would bet against it," Davidson said. "The
reasons these businesses have failed in the past have not gone
away."
COMPETITION
Still, Amazon is not alone in wanting to expand in the
online grocery business.
Wal-Mart is testing same-day and next-day delivery of online
grocery and general merchandise orders in the San Francisco Bay
Area and operates a grocery delivery business in Britain.
"We are ready and able to expand grocery delivery in the
U.S. as the market demands," Wal-Mart spokesman Dan Toporek
said.
FreshDirect delivers food to homes and offices in some parts
of New York City and its trying to expand its service into the
Bronx.
Peapod, owned by international food giant Royal Ahold NV
, says on its website that it is the largest Internet
grocer in the United States, delivering more than 23 million
orders across 24 markets.
Davidson, who worked with Peapod for several years during
stint at Ahold USA, said Peapod struggled to make money for most
of its existence. But he believes it now turns a small profit
due to supply chain efficiencies, population density in Chicago
and its connection to brick and mortar stores on the east coast.
Davidson favors a strategy he called "Click and Connect"
which is being used by Harris Teeter, a food and pharmacy chain
on the East Coast of the United States. Customers order food
online and choose a time to pick up the produce from designated
areas outside the company's stores. There is a $4.95 service fee
for this.
"Traditional grocery retailers will likely fight back
against Amazon with Click and Connect," he added.
It is not clear whether AmazonFresh in Seattle is profitable
because Amazon does not disclose results from the business.
Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos was asked about the
business during the company's annual shareholder meeting last
month and he said that the team had "made progress on the
economics over the last year."
"They've been doing a lot of experiments and trying to get
the right mixture of customer experience and economics," he
added.
COMBINED ORDERS
If online orders also include higher-margin general
merchandise such as digital cameras, then AmazonFresh has a
chance at profitability, said Manfred Bluemel of Zeitgeist
Research, who was head of market research worldwide at Amazon
until late 2010.
"Grocery is a frequency business. If Amazon can deliver to
consumers' homes two or three times a week, they can up-sell
other items," he said.
Bluemel said AmazonFresh's expansion will likely focus on
areas where Amazon already offers same-day delivery, or will do
so soon.
Amazon offers same-day delivery in several cities including
New York, Washington D.C. and Chicago, and since last year the
company has been building new distribution warehouses on the
outskirts of the Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay areas.