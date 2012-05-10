By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO
said on Thursday owners of its Kindle e-readers and tablets will
be able to lend Harry Potter e-books to each other in a move
aimed at encouraging more people to use the devices and sign up
for its Prime service.
Amazon, the world's largest Internet retailer, bought an
exclusive license from author J.K. Rowling's Pottermore e-book
business to make all seven Harry Potter e-book available to lend
through the Kindle platform.
Lending begins June 19 and includes Potter e-books in
English, French, Italian, German and Spanish.
Amazon did not say how much it paid for the license, but
comments from Chief Executive Jeff Bezos suggested the deal was
part of its plans to spend heavily to promote Kindle devices and
its Prime service. Prime offers free two-day shipping and video
streaming for $79 a year in the United States.
"This is the kind of significant investment in the Kindle
ecosystem that we'll continue to make on behalf of Kindle
owners," Bezos said in a statement.
Purchased e-books can be lent to other Kindle owners as
frequently as once a month. Amazon said the library has more
than 145,000 e-books to borrow for free.