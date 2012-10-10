* Amazon has 21 movie projects, 9 TV projects in development
* Amazon to post trial videos and seek feedback
* Aim is to avoid "big bombs" -Amazon Studios chief
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 10 Amazon.com Inc is
producing its own movies and TV programming using the consumer
tracking and data crunching skills it developed while becoming
the world's largest Internet retailer.
Essentially, Amazon is crowdsourcing the creation of
original content -- movies such as "Zombies versus Gladiators"
and the children's TV series "Magic Monkey Billionaire."
The retailer hopes the approach will result in more hits and
fewer flops than the traditional Hollywood practice of filtering
creative ideas through three-martini lunches with studio bosses
and movie stars.
Like rival movie provider Netflix Inc, Amazon is
developing its own content to supplement movies and TV shows
from Hollywood's back catalog. Amazon pays an estimated $1
billion a year to stream programming from others over its Prime
Instant Video service.
Since late 2010, the company's Hollywood studio, Amazon
Studios, has let aspiring screenwriters and film makers upload
thousands of scripts to its website.
It has an exclusive, 45-day option to buy movie scripts for
$200,000 and TV series for $55,000. It can also pay $10,000 to
extend options for 18 months.
Instead of green-lighting a feature-length film or TV pilot,
Amazon first helps develop the scripts it options into trial
videos. It posts these online to solicit reviews and feedback
from its millions of customers. Writers use the feedback to
adjust scripts, hoping to boost the chances of creating a hit
when Amazon spends millions of dollars turning projects into
full movies or TV shows.
"Hopefully we can avoid big bombs," said Roy Price, head of
Amazon Studios. "Our notion for what the world needs may be a
roller-skating movie or a battleship film, but that could be
wrong. We can do tests and find out that, actually, no one cares
about this project or that one. If you do that before you spend
$200 million on it, that would be good. Good for customers and
good for the business."
For instance, Amazon took its nine best test movies from
2011 and posted them on Amazon Instant Video, the company's
streaming video service. Customers viewed the projects hundreds
of thousands of times, according to the company. It is using
reviews and feedback to re-write scripts.
Amazon also collected data on how long customers watched the
test videos and how many watched all the way through.
"That form of implicit feedback is as useful, or more useful
sometimes, than the explicit feedback," Price said. "This told
us something about the marketability of these ideas."
Amazon Studios recently turned "Blackburn Burrow," a movie
script by screenwriter Jay Levy, into a digital comic to get
more consumer input.
The comic, recently the most-downloaded free comic on
Amazon's Kindle store, comes with a survey for feedback on what
people thought about the story, according to Levy.
"If you look at the amount of data Amazon collects every
day, it's incredible," Levy said. "This way, they begin to get
actual feedback about the story and will create something that
people really get invested in."
Bringing market research to the creative process is nothing
new, of course. Hollywood tests movies with focus groups all the
time. But it is not done on such an open, large scale as
Amazon's approach.
"You often don't get audience feedback until you almost
release a movie," said Edward Saxon, Oscar-winning producer of
"The Silence of the Lambs."
"Film-making is an iterative process - a draft and then
another draft. Amazon is very smart to find more places along
the way to get feedback."
Saxon is one of a handful of big-name producers who have
signed on to Amazon Studio projects. He is helping develop
"Children Of Others," about a woman who takes her last chance at
a fertility clinic, only to find that her unborn child may be
the first wave of an alien invasion.
Amazon Studios currently has 21 movie projects and nine TV
projects in development.
The movies will be made for theatrical release - Amazon has
a deal that gives Warner Bros. Pictures the first crack at
bringing them to the big screen, known in industry parlance as a
"first-look" deal. Any TV series will be distributed on Amazon's
video streaming platform as exclusive shows, according to Price.
Amazon has been clear about what it wants to spend and it
knows movie-making costs money, Saxon said.
"I am betting my professional energy that we are going to
see a good number of Amazon movies, and I hope mine is one of
them," he added. "The movie we're making is going to compete
with the big boys."