Amazon.com Inc, the world's largest Internet retailer, has 30 movie and TV projects on the development slate of its Hollywood studio, Amazon Studios.

In coming years, some of the following projects may be coming to a screen near you.

MOVIES:

"ZvG: Zombies Vs Gladiators"

A gladiator must save Rome from an outbreak of the world's first zombie plague.

Horror author and "Hellraiser" creator Clive Barker recently re-wrote the script.

"Touching Blue"

A teenage girl with psychic power must stop a mysterious killer who is targeting people just like her.

This project is being produced by Denise Di Novi, the Hollywood producer behind "Crazy, Stupid, Love."

"Original Soldiers"

In a future world where wars are fought by drones, a disgraced veteran must team up with a squad of young drone operators who have never fired a real gun to stop a terrorist take-over of a remote U.S. military base.

Bill Gerber, the Hollywood producer behind "Gran Torino," is working on this project.

"Children of Others"

A barren woman miraculously conceives with the help of a mysterious fertility clinic, only to discover that she's bearing an alien baby.

Edward Saxon, the Oscar-winning producer of "The Silence of the Lambs," is producing this project.

"Seed"

When Jack, his wife Aimee, and their children survive a violent car crash, it seems like a miracle. But Jack knows there's a profound evil from his past that won't let them die--at least not quickly. It's back, and it's hungry for Jack's angelic youngest daughter.

Amazon Studios recently optioned the rights to this project from Ania Ahlborn, who self-published Seed as a horror novel in 2011. Amazon published the book through its 47North imprint.

"Blackburn Burrow"

During the Civil War, a nameless man with a haunted past is sent by Union officials to hunt a mysterious supernatural evil in a remote mining town, where he uncovers a sinister plot to raise a supernatural army that will plunge the world into darkness.

Amazon Studios recently turned this project into a digital comic to get feedback on the story.

TV SERIES:

"A Perfect Affair"

A Type-A event planner in Oklahoma City faces the chaos of her eccentric employees, and her deadbeat ex, as she works to build her business into a national brand.

"Magic Monkey Billionaire"

When a wealthy magician suddenly dies, his two animal assistants - Rabbit and Monkey - are shocked to learn that Monkey alone has been left his billions, soon unleashing the ultimate forces of good and evil as former friends turn into arch enemies.

"The 100 Deaths of Mort Grimley"

Mort Grimley, new to the Underworld after accidentally taking his own life, is offered a deal--get Hell's numbers up and maybe get a transfer out, or face eternity in fire and brimstone alongside the cruel mother he tried to escape.

"Rattatan: Junior Sheriff of the Petty Crime Unit"

A young raccoon sheriff, Raul Rattatan, and his lovable sidekick, Deputy Pancho the Warthog, are two young lawmen with a knack for turning the smallest infraction into a full-force investigation.

"Kingston and the Magician's Lost and Found"

After watching his father disappear during a magic act, Kingston must develop and refine his magical talents to uncover the secrets of his past.

