SEATTLE, July 22 Amazon.com Inc said on
Wednesday it would expand a marketplace that offers home
services from plumbing to fence repairs in 15 U.S. cities and
help customers find contractors for more expensive home projects
as it develops its role as a middle man for third-party vendors.
The e-commerce company said it now offers more than 15
million unique services through its home services marketplace,
up from 2 million when it launched in March.
The home services platform is an ambitious frontier for
Amazon, pitting it against consumer review sites Yelp Inc
and Angie's List Inc as well as U.S. home
improvement chains Home Depot Inc and Lowe's Companies
Inc, which have both invested in ways to link customers
with service providers.
"We have seen an incredible surge in applications from
providers to be part of the platform since our launch and that's
what has allowed us to expand so rapidly," Nish Lathia, general
manager of Amazon Home Services, told Reuters.
"Our plan is to add more services and locations," said
Lathia. Amazon said the website was focused for now on the home
but could eventually offer a wider variety of services.
Customers can already order piano lessons and find car mechanics
on Amazon's site.
Lathia said the home services site was predominantly used by
members of Amazon Prime, the online retailer's premium
membership service. The company believes there is universal
demand for reliable referrals for home improvement and other
services, but declined to give specifics on the possibility of
expanding the marketplace abroad.
Amazon will offer its home services to customers in 15
metropolitan areas including Chicago, Houston and Miami after
applications from plumbers, electricians and other service
providers wanting to list on the marketplace quadrupled since it
launched in March. It declined to disclose the number of service
providers currently available.
Customers can select a variety of services such as plumbing
and TV installation and see recommended local contractors and
pricing. Now customers will also be able to request referrals
for specialized and more complex projects such as installing air
conditioning, Amazon said.
The company charges a 10 to 20 percent referral fee to
contractors and provides customer support and refunds if there
is any dissatisfaction with the service.
Amazon said it screens service providers and individual
contractors thoroughly and less than 3 percent of applicants
normally get through the vetting process.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Alan Raybould and Matthew
Lewis)