Oct 15 Amazon.com Inc is developing
smartphones with HTC Corp, putting it in a position to
compete with Apple Inc and Google Inc, the
Financial Times reported.
One device is already in an advanced stage of development,
the paper reported, citing a source. However, another source
said Amazon may decide not to release it, according to the
paper.
The device is likely to be launched in 2014 if Amazon
decides to proceed with the project, the newspaper said. ()
Amazon and HTC could not be immediately reached for comment.
Speculation that Amazon will launch its own mobile devices
has been around for years. In 2011, Citigroup said that Amazon
would launch a smartphone in 2012 through a partnership with
contract cellphone maker Foxconn International.
If Amazon turns to Asia to launch a smartphone, it will be
following the example of Google, which tied up with Taiwan's
Asus and South Korea's LG Electronics for
its Nexus devices.