BRIEF-Intec Pharma says Zeev Weiss resigns as chief executive and director
* Zeev Weiss, chief executive officer and a director of company, is resigning from both positions effective immediately
(Corrects first paragraph to show location is North Carolina, not South Carolina)
MADRID, July 14 Online store Amazon has contracted Spanish utility Iberdrola to build and manage a 208 megawatt wind farm in North Carolina, United States, the U.S. company said in a statement.
Amazon affiliate Amazon Web Services (AWS) said on Monday the wind farm would be operational by December of next year.
(Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day, editing by John Stonestreet)
* Zeev Weiss, chief executive officer and a director of company, is resigning from both positions effective immediately
* Announced declaration of a cash distribution of $0.855 per LP unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: