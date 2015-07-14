(Corrects first paragraph to show location is North Carolina, not South Carolina)

MADRID, July 14 Online store Amazon has contracted Spanish utility Iberdrola to build and manage a 208 megawatt wind farm in North Carolina, United States, the U.S. company said in a statement.

Amazon affiliate Amazon Web Services (AWS) said on Monday the wind farm would be operational by December of next year.

