A box from Amazon.com is pictured on the porch of a house in Golden, Colorado July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN.O), which has been spending heavily on expansion, said it will spend more than $90 million to open a fulfilment centre at Middletown in Delaware.

Fulfilment centres are giant warehouses that help online retailers like Amazon store merchandise and ship them quickly.

The online retailer will create 850 full-time jobs at the new centre -- its second in Delaware.

The new facility is expected to be complete this fall, Amazon said in a statement.

The company spent heavily last year setting up more than 10 new fulfilment centres in the United States. The company also lists fulfilment centres in China, Germany, Japan and the U.K. on its website.

(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)