A copy of ''Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows'' by J.K. Rowling is seen at a counter as fans queue up during its release at a bookstore in Hyderabad July 21, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday that e-book versions of the Harry Potter hit series by J.K. Rowling are available to read on the company's Kindle e-readers and Kindle Fire tablet.

Amazon said it struck a distribution deal with J.K. Rowling's new website and e-book store, called the Pottermore Shop.

Amazon customers can search for the Harry Potter e-books in the company's Kindle Store, but will be directed to the Pottermore Shop to buy them and add them to their Kindle library, the company said.

Foreign-language versions of the Harry Potter e-books will be available through Kindle Stores worldwide in coming weeks, Amazon added.

(Reporting By Alistair Barr; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)