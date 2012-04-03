A box from Amazon.com is pictured on the porch of a house in Golden, Colorado July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

SAN FRANCISCO Online retailer Amazon.com Inc said that its video streaming service will be available on Sony Corp's PlayStation 3 gaming console starting on Tuesday.

Amazon Instant Video can be accessed from an app on the PlayStation 3, as part of an agreement that also involves the service being "prominently" featured on all consoles in the U.S.

Amazon Instant Video, which offers more than 120,000 movies and TV shows to buy or rent, competes with Netflix Inc. Amazon's service has not been accessible through gaming consoles until today, while Netflix has been on such popular devices for some time.

