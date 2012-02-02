* Junglee.com to offer more than 12 million products
* Indian e-commerce market seen growing at 47 pct this year
BANGALORE Feb 2 The world's largest
online retailer Amazon.com Inc entered India on
Thursday with the launch of its shopping website junglee.com, in
a major boost to the country's fast-growing e-commerce market.
Seventeen years after Amazon's online debut, the $88.4
billion retailer entered Asia's third-largest economy where
websites such as Flipkart and MakeMyTrip Ltd are
leveraging an industry growing at almost 50 percent each year.
Junglee.com will offer more than 12 million products from
over 14,000 Indian and global brands, Amazon said in a
statement, including the retailer's top-selling Kindle e-book
reader.
"We are excited to give customers in India a single online
starting point where they can shop a wide selection of products
sold by local and global retailers, and make informed purchasing
decisions," Amit Agarwal, Amazon.com vice president said in the
statement.
Amazon's offering will find itself competing with a foe the
company knows well.
Flipkart, India's biggest online bookseller, was founded by
two former Amazon employees in 2007. The website, which has
expanded into mobile phones, appliances, music and movies, sells
10 products a minute and targets $1 billion in revenue by 2015.
Amazon said last month it was setting up its first
warehouses in India, which the company said would make shipments
faster and cheaper.
E-commerce has a huge potential in India, a country of more
than 1.2 billion people with a bulging middle class and
rapidly-rising incomes. The country has only 52 million active
Internet users, of which only 40 percent have shopped online.
India's $2 billion book market is growing at around 15
percent a year, while the online industry is expected to grow by
47 percent to more than 460 billion rupees ($9.34 billion) this
year, according to the Internet and Mobile Association of India.