Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) launched a video application for Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad on Wednesday, the latest effort by the world's largest retailer to get its digital content on as many gadgets as possible.

The Amazon Instant Video app lets users stream or download movies and TV shows bought or rented from Amazon on their iPads. Amazon has more than 120,000 videos to rent or buy, it noted.

Members of Amazon Prime, a free shipping program which costs $79 a year, can also stream more than 20,000 videos for free and the new iPad app gives these customers access to this content too, the company said.

By trying to get its digital music and video on as many gadgets as possible, Amazon is replicating a strategy that paid off for its Kindle e-book business.

