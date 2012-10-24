Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos holds up the new Kindle Fire at a news conference during the launch of Amazon's new tablets in New York, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

TOKYO Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will make Japanese language Kindle e-readers and tablets available next month, as the U.S. online seller joins a slew of e-book makers in trying to win market share in the world's second-biggest publishing market.

Amazon began taking pre-orders on Wednesday for its Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, which starts with a price tag of 8,480 yen, and Kindle Fire tablet, which has a base price of 12,800 yen. Both devices will be available from November 19.

The online retailer also said it will start offering Kindle e-book titles on its Japanese website from October 25, with a selection of more than 50,000 Japanese-language titles, including books from local publishers such as Kodansha Ltd and Kadokawa Group Holding 9477.T.

The launch pits Amazon against local players Rakuten Inc 4755.OS, which debuted its Kobo e-reader device in July, and Sony (6758.T) as well as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Google Inc (GOOG.O), in competing for digital content market share in Japan.

(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)