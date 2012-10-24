* Paperwhite e-reader starts at $110, Fire tablet at $160
* Amazon up against Rakuten, Apple & Google, Sony in Japan
TOKYO Oct 24 Amazon.com Inc will make
Japanese language Kindle e-readers and tablets available next
month, as the U.S. online seller joins a slew of e-book makers
in trying to win market share in the world's second-biggest
publishing market.
Amazon began taking pre-orders on Wednesday for its Kindle
Paperwhite e-reader, which starts with a price tag of 8,480 yen
($110), and Kindle Fire tablet, which has a base price of 12,800
yen ($160). Both devices will be available from November 19.
The online retailer also said it will start offering Kindle
e-book titles on its Japanese website from October 25, with a
selection of more than 50,000 Japanese-language titles,
including books from local publishers such as Kodansha Ltd and
Kadokawa Group Holding.
The launch pits Amazon against local players Rakuten Inc
, which debuted its Kobo e-reader device in July, and
Sony as well as Apple Inc and Google Inc
, in competing for digital content market share in
Japan.