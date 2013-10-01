Oct 1 Amazon.com Inc said it expects to
hire more than 70,000 full-time seasonal employees across its
order fulfillment centers in the United States, a 40 percent
increase from last year.
Amazon, which has about 88,400 employees, said it has
converted more than 7,000 temporary employees in the United
States into full-time employees so far this year.
"We're looking forward to converting thousands more after
this holiday season," said Dave Clark, Amazon's vice president
of worldwide operations and customer service.
Retailers typically hire seasonal employees in the weeks
leading up to the holiday shopping season to work in stores and
help in distribution and fulfilling online orders.
Amazon said its seasonal employees are eligible for health
care benefits.
Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, is spending
billions of dollars on expansion, which has taken a toll on its
earnings.
It unveiled two new high-definition tablets last week with a
unique on-screen helpdesk feature it hopes will give it an
advantage over devices from rivals Apple Inc and Google
Inc.