Sept 9 Amazon.com, in an apparent
switch in its pricing policy, said over the weekend that it will
allow purchasers of its new Kindle Fire tablets to pay $15 extra
to turn off advertisements that are built into the devices.
The change came barely a day after Amazon on Thursday
unveiled larger Kindle Fire tablets, priced from $159 to $599,
to challenge Apple Inc's dominant iPad on price and
additional digital content.
Amazon had said the tablets would come with ads known as
"special offers" that appear when screens are locked and in the
corner of the home screen, helping keep prices low. But
criticism of the company mounted in online forums after reports
that the company would not allow buyers to pay to block the ads
as it had done with earlier tablets.
By Saturday web sites engadget.com and cnet.com were
reporting that Amazon had changed its policy.
In an email response to questions from Reuters, Amazon
spokesman Kinley Pearsall said only: "With Kindle Fire and
Kindle Fire HD there will be a special offers opt-out option for
$15. We know from our Kindle reader line that customers love
our special offers and very few people choose to opt out. We're
happy to offer customers the choice."
Amazon unveiled the new wireless tablets without having
received approval for their sale from the Federal Communications
Commission, which requires that products operate safely and
won't interfere with other signals. The company
said it expects to receive the approval in time to meet its
planned shipping date of Nov. 20.