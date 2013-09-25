By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, Sept 25 Amazon.com Inc has
begun selling a juiced-up line-up of new Kindle tablets, many
sporting a unique video helpdesk feature it hopes will give it a
leg-up over Apple Inc and Google Inc during
the holiday season.
Kindle Fire HDX tablets feature what Amazon has called the
"Mayday Button," a panic button that calls up a tech-support
representative right on the screen, who can then tell a user how
to operate the device or do it for them remotely.
The service, free for HDX customers, is Amazon's way of
trying to stand out in an increasingly crowded field of devices
that perform much the same functions.
Amazon boasts the world's largest online retail marketplace
and a growing library of digital content, and prices its Kindles
far below the iPad and Android tablets from Samsung Electronics
.
But Android and Apple gadgets sport far more applications,
which many industry experts consider the most vital factor
behind purchase decisions.
"MayDay" will be available any day or hour, and is shooting
for a maximum 15-second response time. Users can move the video
box around the screen as it suits them, and they cannot be seen
by the Amazon representative. Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said
the company was training reps by the thousands and will hire
more if needed.
"The third-generation of Kindle tablets mark another
meaningful step forward, and increasingly differentiate Kindle
Fire from the increasingly crowded tablet market," Robert W
Baird analyst Colin Sebastian said on Wednesday.
"However, our biggest push-back on Kindle is the lack of a
compelling app store or library of apps, compared to what is
available from Apple or Google," said Sebastian.
The world's largest Internet retailer takes a different
approach to the tablet market than Apple, selling its Kindle
devices at close to cost then profiting off the sale of digital
content such as video and music, or physical goods like books
from its website. That strategy has quickly allowed Amazon to
establish the Kindle among the top-selling tablets on the
market, behind Apple and Samsung.
Since Amazon took the plunge into the then-nascent tablet
market with the Kindle Fire in 2011, the devices have proven to
be effective vending machines for purchases.
It is unclear how the up-close-and-personal support feature
will affect the underlying cost of supporting the Kindle. Amazon
already runs one of the Internet retail industry's largest
customer service centers, handling everything from shipping
inquiries to purchasing and payments assistance.
"This is the kind of feature that we are well-suited to do,"
said Bezos, previewing the new tablets to reporters at Amazon's
Seattle headquarters on Tuesday. "Many of the things we've done
marry together high-tech with heavy lifting. This is one of
those things."
Amazon would not say exactly how many support staff were
behind the Mayday service. "We'll be ready for Christmas
morning, which is always a very big tech support day for us,"
Bezos said.
BY THE NUMBERS
The latest Kindles, which run the newest version of Amazon's
own Google Android-based operating software codenamed Mojito,
will go up against steep competition this coming holidays.
Samsung began selling its Note 3 "phablet" - a cross between a
tablet and a phone - on Wednesday.
On the smartphone front, the iPhone 5S and 5C have racked up
record sales and will be strong contenders for consumers'
wallets.
Apple is expected to take the wraps off its own beefed-up
iPads in coming months, hoping to sustain its dominance of a
tablet market it helped create with the first device in 2010.
Shares of Amazon were down 0.3 percent at $313.25 in
afternoon trading.
The new tablets, one with a 7-inch (18cm) screen and one
with an 8.9-inch screen, are lighter and more powerful than the
last Kindle HD line and appear to be aimed at Apple's
market-leading iPad. Amazon's new HDX tablets come in 16GB, 32GB
and 64GB storage sizes.
The smaller Kindle Fire HDX tablet starts at $229 and the
bigger tablet starts at $379, both for 16GB wifi-only models. By
comparison, Apple's 16GB wifi iPad mini starts at $329, and its
16GB full-sized wifi iPad starts at $499. (To see comparative
prices, click on )
Amazon is taking pre-orders immediately for wifi-only
models, with shipping scheduled for October for the 7-inch
tablet and November for the 8.9-inch tablet. Wireless 4G
versions of both will also be available, for $100 extra, later
this year.
In addition, Amazon is selling an updated version of its
Kindle Fire HD for $139, down from $199 for the last generation.
Together, Amazon is hoping the new offerings will give it a
bigger share of the exploding tablet market, currently led by
Apple's iPad, followed by Samsung's Galaxy range of tablets.
The company is also modifying some of the Kindle's software
capabilities to try to appeal to a broader range of customers.
To promote profitable cross-selling, Amazon has extended its
popular 'X-Ray' feature, which now allows users to buy music
featured in TV shows and films at the touch of a button.
It is also allowing subscribers to download videos to watch
when offline, appealing to travelers and pure wifi users.
"It's the software and services that will keep users happy.
The 'Mayday' customer service feature is unique to Amazon, and
will be a huge help to mainstream users of the device. Your mom
won't have to call you for tech support anymore," said Forrester
Research analyst Sarah Rotman Epps.
"And, it must be said, Amazon is unassailable when it comes
to price," said Epps.