Oct 11 Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos
confirmed on Thursday that the online retailer sells its Kindle
e-reader "at cost", with profit coming instead from sales of
online content.
Bezos' remarks, in an interview with the BBC, marked the
first time the company had confirmed long-held Wall Street
assumptions that it did not make a profit on sales of the
popular tablet.
The aggressive pricing furthers Bezos' goal of getting
Kindle tablets into the hands of as many buyers of Amazon's
online content -- from games and books to video -- as possible.
Apple, by contrast, makes much of its profit from hardware
sales. It sells a single-sized iPad at costs ranging from $399
to $829, depending on storage capacity, screen resolution and
wireless connectivity.