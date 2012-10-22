By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 22 Amazon.com Inc
said on Monday that its $199 Kindle Fire HD tablet has been the
best-selling product on the company's website since the gadget
went on sale more than a month ago.
Amazon started selling a range of new Kindle Fires on Sept.
6 and the company said the 7-inch HD model has out-sold all
other products on Amazon worldwide since then.
Amazon did not disclose actual sales numbers, but a
spokeswoman for the company said the top-seller status was based
on unit sales.
Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos recently told the BBC that
it sells the tablets at cost, hoping to generate profits when
customers use the devices to buy products and services from the
company.
The announcement came as Apple Inc prepares to
launch a smaller, cheaper tablet of its own on Tuesday. The
device, dubbed the iPad Mini, may challenge Amazon's success at
the lower end of the booming tablet market.
Meanwhile, Amazon has launched larger, more expensive Kindle
Fire HD tablets, aimed at Apple's full-sized iPad, which still
dominates the sector.