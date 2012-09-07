SAN FRANCISCO Amazon.com Inc unveiled new Kindle Fire tablets on Thursday, challenging Apple Inc's dominant iPad.
The world's largest Internet retailer, which debuted a 7-inch tablet at roughly half the price of the iPad last year, on Thursday introduced a number of devices with a range of prices, screen quality and sizes. In contrast, iPads are one size currently.
Below is a sampling of the new Fire tablets detailed on Thursday, contrasted with comparable versions of the iPad.
**4G Kindle Fire HD 64GB // iPad 3G
Price: $599 // $829
Storage: 64 gigabytes // 64 GB
Display: 8.9 inch // 9.7-inch
Resolution: 1920 by 1200 // 2048 by 1536
**Wi-Fi-only Kindle Fire HD // iPad Wi-Fi
Price: $299 // $499
Storage: 16 gigabytes // 16 GB
Display: 8.9 inch // 9.7-inch
Resolution: 1920 by 1200 // 2048 by 1536
**Wi-Fi-only Kindle Fire HD
Price: $199
Storage: 16 gigabytes
Display: 7 inch
Resolution: 1280 by 800
**Kindle Fire (supported by advertising)
Price: $159
Storage: 8 gigabytes
Display: 7 inch
Resolution: 1024 by 600
(Reporting By Edwin Chan; editing by Carol Bishopric)