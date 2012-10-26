By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 25 Amazon.com Inc's
first quarterly net loss in more than five years on Thursday
highlights the trials of LivingSocial, Groupon Inc's
closest rival in the daily deal industry.
Amazon said its third-quarter net loss was $274 million, or
60 cents a share. The world's largest Internet retailer said
$169 million of those losses were driven by an impairment charge
from Amazon's 29 percent stake in LivingSocial.
Amazon invested $175 million in LivingSocial in late 2010,
at the height of the daily deal frenzy when sector leader
Groupon was growing at record speed. Since then, investors have
soured on the business. Groupon shares have lost about three
quarters of their value since the company went public in 2011.
LivingSocial Chief Executive Tim O'Shaughnessy addressed
Amazon's $169 million loss in an email to employees on Thursday.
Reuters obtained a copy of the memo.
"You're likely to see news articles saying that we hurt
Amazon's earnings and lost a ton of money," the CEO wrote. "That
doesn't tell the full story."
LivingSocial generated about $124 million in third-quarter
revenue, while its operating expenses were approximately $193
million. The company had an operating loss of around $565
million and a net loss of about $566 million for the quarter,
the CEO reported in the memo.
However, O'Shaughnessy said more than 95 percent of its
losses in the quarter were non-cash items. The biggest of those
was a charge of about $496 million to write down the value of
companies LivingSocial had acquired last year.
"The market has also dropped over that same time for similar
public tech companies," O'Shaughnessy wrote. "Those changes in
valuation showed up as an 'impairment' in our financial
statements, but they do not affect the day-in, day-out
operations of the business."
LivingSocial generated positive operating cash flow in
September, the first time that has happened since 2009, the CEO
noted.
"In other words, we ended the last month of the quarter with
more money in the bank than we had at the beginning of the
month, marking an important milestone on our path to
profitability and long-term success," he wrote.
LivingSocial also gained market share from Groupon from
August to September, the CEO said, citing data from daily deal
tracker Yipit.