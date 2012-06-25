By Ronald Grover
| June 25
June 25 LoveFilm, Amazon's European DVD
and movie streaming service, has agreed to stream movies and TV
shows from News Corp's Twentieth Century Fox TV unit,
adding content from another Hollywood studio to compete with
Netflix's six-month-old British service.
The agreement gives LoveFilm exclusive access to older
e pisodes of T V shows such as Fox's "24" and the motorcycle drama
"Sons of Anarchy" from Fox's FX cable channel, LoveFilm said in
a statement.
The deal adds to the exclusive streaming deals the British
service says it has signed with outlets that include NBC
Universal and Sony and Warner Brothers to give its
subscribers exclusive access to movies like Warner's "The Dark
Knight" and "Sex and the City 2."
Most of LoveFilm's' deals cover the so-called "second pay
window," which follows a period of several months during which
pay channels like Britain's Sky Movies have the rights to air
those movies and TV shows. The first pay window begins about a
year after the movie appears in cinemas.
LoveFilm, which was acquired by Amazon in February 2011,
says it has 2 million subscribers in Britain, Germany, Sweden,
Denmark, and Norway for its DVD and streaming service.
Netflix started a streaming service in Britain and Ireland
in January with movies and TV shows from Disney, NBC, Paramount,
Fox and others.
A Netflix spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.
Netflix said in an April letter to shareholders that it has
23 million streaming subscribers in the United States, and 3
million in Canada, Latin America and Britain.
It does not break down its international numbers by country.
Satellite operator BSkyB, Britain's largest provider of
subscription TV services, controls movies from Hollywood's
largest studios in the earlier "first pay TV" window.
On May 23, Britain's Competition Commission ruled that BSkyB
does not dominate the British pay-TV movie market, citing the
new entrance into the market by LoveFilm and Netflix.
The commission had previously found that Sky's subscriber
base of more than 10 million homes gave it an advantage over
rivals who struggled to bid for rights to first-run Hollywood
movies.
While the commission said BSkyB still held the rights to the
movies of all six major Hollywood studios for the first
subscription pay-TV window, it said Netflix and the Amazon-owned
LoveFilm had already acquired rights to several other studios.