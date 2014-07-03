July 3 European officials have asked Luxembourg
to hand over documents relating to U.S. online retailer Amazon's
tax affairs in the country, the Financial Times
reported on Thursday, citing official sources.
The EU's competition commission has requested information
from the Grand Duchy, where the online retailer's main European
operating company is based, to check whether its decisions on
corporate tax complied with state aid rules, the FT said, citing
two people familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1pM0Yjc)
"We are looking into what kind of arrangement Luxembourg has
with Amazon," the British newspaper quoted an EU official as
saying.
The FT, citing another EU official, said that Brussels was
carrying out fact-finding missions in a number of EU countries
to crack down on "sweetheart" tax deal with large companies.
A spokesman for the European Commission declined to comment
on the report, while Amazon could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Britain, France and Germany have called for stricter rules
to stop companies such as Google, Apple and
Amazon aggressively avoiding taxes in austerity-bitten Europe.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Dan
Grebler)