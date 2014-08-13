(Adds analysts' comments)
By Deepa Seetharaman
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 13 Amazon.com Inc
unveiled a $10 credit-card reader and mobile app for businesses
on Wednesday, expanding further into bricks-and-mortar retail
and the rapidly evolving mobile payments arena.
The move pits Amazon against a slew of rivals including
startup Square, which popularized a card swiper that plugs into
a smartphone or tablet and allows small- and mid-sized
businesses like food trucks and coffee shops to quickly accept
credit and debit transactions.
The new point-of-sale system, called Amazon Local Register,
would give Amazon crucial data on how U.S. consumers shop
offline, analysts say. More than 90 percent of U.S. retail sales
still take place in physical stores, according to U.S.
government data.
On Wednesday, an Amazon spokeswoman said all data from
Amazon Local Register customers would be securely protected and
would not be used merely for fraud protection and risk
management.
"There may be some hesitation among merchants to process
payments through Amazon due to data sharing or competitive
concerns," R.W. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian wrote on
Wednesday.
The biggest technology firms like Apple Inc and
Google Inc may also step up their investment in mobile
payments, which is taking off as smartphones become ubiquitous.
Amazon hopes to court small businesses in part by charging
lower fees than Square and eBay Inc's PayPal. Those who
sign up for Amazon's program before Oct. 31 will be charged 1.75
percent for each card swiped until January 2016.
For those who sign up after October, Amazon will take a 2.5
percent cut of each card swipe, still less than Square's 2.75
percent flat transaction rate and PayPal's 2.7 percent.
Amazon's move "was indicative of the blurring lines between
commerce and payments, and ultimately Amazon competing against
eBay/PayPal, Google and Apple in the mobile payment space,"
Sebastian said.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and
Andrew Hay)