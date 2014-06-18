By Deepa Seetharaman
| SEATTLE, June 18
SEATTLE, June 18 Amazon.com Inc's
newest mobile device, a smartphone that may sport a 3D screen,
is the retailer's latest attempt to exert its influence over the
way consumers shop online.
Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will preside over a
mystery launch on Wednesday near its Seattle campus. Industry
observers predict the arrival of a long-rumored smartphone after
years of development.
It is unclear if a 3D display, as widely reported, is enough
to help the new entree stand out in a crowded field dominated by
Apple Inc's seven-year-old iPhone and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd Galaxy devices. Three-quarters of
U.S. consumers online already own a smartphone, according to
online data tracking service comScore.
But its introduction reflects how smartphones and tablets
are fast becoming how many consumers view and buy items online.
Mobile commerce grew at almost twice the rate of online retail
during the first quarter, according to comScore.
Analysts said Amazon has more opportunities outside the
United States. Only 30 percent of the 5.2 billion phones on the
market are smartphones, Topeka Capital Markets analyst Victor
Anthony said in a June 5 research note.
"As the world shifts toward mobile, how do you make sure
Amazon is front and center?" Jefferson Wang, senior partner at
IBB Consulting, said in an interview.
Two sources have said the device contains 3D features
visible to the eye without special glasses. Analysts expect
Amazon's Prime membership program, which offers features such as
movie streaming and two-day delivery, to be tied to the phone.
A phone would represent yet another new area for Amazon,
which got its start selling books and has since expanded into
everything from original television shows to grocery delivery.
It could also boost adoption of an Amazon payments platform.
On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported AT&T Inc
would carry the smartphone exclusively, as it did the iPhone for
years and a short-lived Facebook phone made by HTC Corp
that at one point was discounted to 99 cents.
"Let's hope @amazon doesn't fall victim to the @att curse
that is the facebook phone," T-Mobile CEO John Legere tweeted.
A phone would be the third new device Amazon has introduced
this year after its FireTV streaming video device and Dash
grocery-ordering wand. In recent years, the company has moved
more aggressively into hardware, selling its devices at cost in
hopes of spurring purchases on Amazon's website.
It has also used its devices to test emerging markets. This
year, Amazon began selling the Kindle online in Brazil after
years of selling the device in stores. The move gives Amazon a
chance to work through some of the country's logistics problems.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)