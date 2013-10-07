BERLIN Oct 7 Amazon.com will invest in
three new logistics centres in Poland, creating 6,000 new jobs
over the next two years as part of expansion in Europe, a
spokesman said on Monday.
German media had speculated that the new sites - in Wroclaw
and Poznan - would result in closures elsewhere, especially
after Amazon was hit by strikes in Germany over pay and
conditions and unions this weekend warned more strikes could
come ahead of Christmas.
The Amazon spokesman said on Monday there were no plans to
shut existing logistics centres in Europe and that Amazon was
about to open a new site outside Berlin that would create 1,000
permanent jobs.
"Amazon is always looking at options to expand capacity," he
said.