By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 6 Amazon.com Inc is
testing a new monthly option for its popular Prime
video-streaming service as the world's largest Internet retailer
steps up competition with Netflix Inc.
Prime typically costs $79 a year in the United States for
free two-day shipping, free video streaming and access to
Amazon's Kindle e-book lending library. The company is now
offering the service for $7.99 a month on its website, which
works out to $95.88 a year, but at that rate it can be purchased
strictly on a month-to-month basis.
The monthly option is more comparable to Netflix's streaming
video subscription, which also costs $7.99 a month but does not
come with free shipping and an e-book library. Another streaming
rival, Hulu, also charges $7.99 a month.
An Amazon spokesman said the monthly Prime option was a test
and declined to comment further.
Netflix and Hulu offer greater video selection than Amazon,
though Amazon is spending hundreds of millions of dollars buying
more content from Hollywood and TV studios. [ID: nL1E8L4FM7]
"As Amazon continues to add movie and TV content to Prime,
we see it likely adding more competitive pressure to the legacy
online video services," Colin Sebastian, an analyst at R.W.
Baird, wrote in a note to investors on Tuesday.
Netflix shares fell 2.5 percent to $76.27 in afternoon
trading on Tuesday. Amazon shares climbed 1.1 percent to
$237.01.
Amazon's new monthly Prime option coincides with the holiday
shopping season, giving shoppers a way to use the two-day
shipping service for gifts without the annual obligation,
Sebastian noted.
"While one risk for Amazon is that consumers use Prime for
just one month to take advantage of free shipping on large
purchases, the test could also reveal that a ready market for
alternative pricing and serve as a new customer acquisition
tool," the analyst wrote.