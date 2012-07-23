By Alistair Barr
| July 23
July 23 Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive
Officer Jeff Bezos launched a recruiting drive on the front page
of the company's website on Monday as the largest Internet
retailer seeks staff for its vast and expanding network of
warehouses.
Bezos unveiled the Amazon Career Choice Program, which pays
up to $8,000 over four years for employees to take technical and
vocational courses in high-demand areas including engineering,
information technology, transportation and accounting. Amazon's
"full-time hourly associates" in the United States who have
worked at the company for three years qualify for the program.
Amazon pays fulfillment center employees 30 percent more
than retail store staff, Bezos said, and he highlighted
productivity and safety improvements.
The company is expanding its network of storage and
distribution warehouses, or fulfillment centers, across the
United States as it tries to cut shipping times to compete more
with traditional retailers.
The drive has increased Amazon's demand for employees -- and
that is especially true during the holiday season.
"For most of the year, our full-time fulfillment center
employees can keep up with customer demand," Bezos wrote in a
letter to customers on the front of Amazon.com on Monday. "But
during the holiday gift-giving season, our peak needs
temporarily double."
The Amazon Career Choice Program pays tuition and other
course costs upfront, rather than reimbursing employees
afterwards. The program does not apply to bachelors or masters
degree course work, but online course work is eligible,
according to the company's website.