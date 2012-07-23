* Amazon to help pay for employee training courses
* Bezos highlights safety improvements
* New program may promote warehouse job security -analyst
By Alistair Barr
July 23 Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive
Jeff Bezos launched a recruiting drive on the front page of the
company's website on Monday as the largest Internet retailer
seeks staff for its vast and expanding network of warehouses.
Bezos unveiled the Amazon Career Choice Program, which will
pay up to $8,000 over four years for employees to take technical
and vocational courses in high-demand areas including
engineering, information technology, transportation and
accounting. Amazon said full-time hourly employees in the United
States who have worked at the company for at least three years
qualify for the program.
Bezos, in a letter to customers posted on Amazon.com, said
the company pays employees at its storage and distribution
warehouses 30 percent more than retail store staff. He also
highlighted productivity and safety improvements.
The company is expanding its network of storage and
distribution warehouses, which it calls fulfillment centers,
across the United States as it tries to cut shipping times to
compete more with traditional retailers.
The drive has increased Amazon's demand for employees,
something that is especially true during the holiday season.
"For most of the year, our full-time fulfillment center
employees can keep up with customer demand," Bezos wrote in his
letter. "But during the holiday gift-giving season, our peak
needs temporarily double."
Last year, Amazon said it spent $2.4 million installing air
conditioning in some of its warehouses after a report about
worker complaints at a facility in Breinigsville, Pennsylvania.
Some employees there described long hours in hot conditions and
some sought medical attention, according to the report by The
Morning Call of Allentown.
In a statement at the time, Amazon highlighted a "focus on
employee safety."
On Monday, Bezos said Amazon's work on safety practices "has
been so effective that it's statistically safer to work in an
Amazon fulfillment center than in a traditional department
store."
Scott Tilghman, an analyst at Caris & Company, said Amazon
has satisfied questions about working conditions in its
warehouses, and the company likely has a lot of job applicants,
given the weak labor market.
But he said Amazon's recent acquisition of Kiva Systems,
which makes robots that automate some of the work in fulfillment
centers, may make Amazon warehouse staff, and others considering
working there, nervous about job security.
"They acquired Kiva. Kiva replaces people," said Tilghman.
"How are you going to hire people if they think they will be
replaced over time?"
He said Amazon may be able to address this concern by
helping warehouse workers learn new, more technical skills.
Amazon may be able to hire the staff it needs in the short
term, and if some are replaced by Kiva robots in the future they
may have enough new skills to get another job, or even be
re-hired by Amazon in a more technical position, Tilghman said.
The Amazon Career Choice Program pays tuition and other
course costs upfront, rather than reimbursing employees
afterwards. The program does not apply to bachelors or masters
degree course work, but online course work is eligible,
according to the company's website.