By Mari Saito
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 8
Inc said on Tuesday it will begin offering its own
restaurant delivery service to Prime members in Seattle, marking
its first push into an increasingly crowded market for meal
delivery known for razor-thin margins.
Amazon customers will be able to order food from dozens of
restaurants in the Seattle area using the company's Prime Now
app - with the delivery service coming at no extra charge.
Prime Now, launched last December in New York, promises one
and two-hour delivery of tens of thousands of products and the
new meal service is another way to add value to Amazon's $99-a
year Prime membership program, a core growth area for the
company. Analysts estimate that there are more than 40 million
Prime members worldwide.
The e-commerce company has dabbled in restaurant services in
the past, allowing customers to order food through its platform
Amazon Local, but those deliveries were handled by the merchants
themselves.
Amazon's decision to use its own fleet of drivers to carry
out meal deliveries pits it against established players like
GrubHub Inc as well as newer rivals like Uber
, which has expanded its own meal delivery service in
cities like San Francisco and Austin.
Gus Lopez, general manager of Amazon Restaurants, told
Reuters customers will be able to order food from restaurants
without paying additional service or delivery fees, while
restaurants will get access to Amazon's delivery network. Amazon
will take a cut of profits from orders received by partner
restaurants.
"We are going to learn a lot from starting in Seattle - an
important part of the customer experience is having a range of
selection from quality restaurants," said Lopez. Amazon declined
to say when it planned to expand the service to new markets.
Amazon has been hiring staff for a division dedicated to
restaurants in Seattle and New York, according to a Reuters
search of LinkedIn and company's job postings. Several open job
postings indicated that the company is interested in rapidly
expanding meal delivery services across the country.
Amazon said locations mentioned in recent job postings did
not necessarily indicate new markets slated for an expansion to
restaurant food delivery services.
Prime Now is currently available in 11 markets including
Chicago, Atlanta and London.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)