SAN FRANCISCO Oct 25 Amazon.com Inc
reported a big quarterly net loss on Thursday as the world's
largest Internet retailer spends heavily to expand existing
operations and develop new businesses.
Amazon said its third-quarter net loss was $274 million, or
60 cents a share, versus net income of $63 million, or 14 cents
a share, in the third quarter of 2011.
Part of the loss related to an impairment charge from
Amazon's investment in daily deal company LivingSocial.
Third-quarter revenue was $13.81 billion, up 27 percent from
a year earlier, Amazon also said.