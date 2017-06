SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday that fourth-quarter revenue jumped 22 percent to $21.27 billion as the world's largest Internet retailer grabbed a big share of online spending during the crucial holiday period.

The Seattle-based company also reported net income of $97 million, or 21 cents a share in the fourth quarter, compared with $177 million, or 38 cents a share in the same period a year earlier.