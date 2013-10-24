* Shares rise in after-hours trade
* Forecasts sales of up to $26.5 bln in second quarter
By Edwin Chan
Oct 24 Amazon.com Inc posted a narrower
quarterly loss and grew sales by a better-than-expected 24
percent on Thursday as it expanded aggressively at home and made
inroads overseas, sending its shares up 8 percent.
The revenue performance indicated strong momentum of the
world's largest Internet retailer going into the crucial U.S.
holiday season, which some experts say could be the slowest in
years.
Rival Ebay Inc gave a disappointing holiday
forecast last week, saying the U.S. economic environment,
including consumer confidence, had deteriorated in part because
of the U.S. government shutdown.
Amazon forecast sales of between $23.5 billion to $26.5
billion, which analysts called conservative.
"It'll be a somewhat difficult macro environment in the
fourth quarter," said Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy. "But it
looks like the revenue momentum will continue into the fourth
quarter."
Much of that growth came from its home market, where net
sales leapt 31 percent to $10.3 billion as a faster delivery by
a growing network of distribution or fulfillment centers drove
customer demand, Amazon said. International sales also expanded
15 percent, up from 13 percent in the previous quarter.
Amazon is trying to turn itself from an online retailer into
a broader technology company offering gadgets like tablets to
consumers and cloud computing services to corporations and
governments.
The evolution has entailed big investments in technology,
and content such as videos and music, and all while building
distribution centers across the United States and expanding in
competitive overseas markets such as China. Its Kindle Fire
tablets went on sale this month and will compete with Apple
Inc's iPad and Microsoft Corp's Surface.
It is spending billions of dollars to expand and that has
taken a toll on earnings. But investors believe the move will
pay off as the spending tapers and margins expand.
Net loss was $41 million in the third quarter, or $0.09 per
diluted share, narrowing from a net loss of $274 million, or
$0.60 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2012.
Executives said they will continue to invest in distribution
abroad and on buying and creating content for the Instant Video
service, which has helped drive the success of Prime, its
$79-a-year, two-day shipping service that also offers free video
streaming.
Amazon grew Prime members, who typically spend more on goods
of all kinds, by several million in the past 90 days, executives
said without elaborating. Expanding free-streaming video is also
attracting Prime members.
"It's helping the Prime membership increases that you're
seeing, and we think it's interesting and we're investing
there," Chief Financial Officer Tom Szkutak told analysts on a
conference call.
HOLIDAY PREP
Amazon becomes the latest tech name to have outperformed in
an otherwise dreary earnings season. about 84 percent of
technology companies that have reported so far have beat on
earnings, and 63 percent on revenue.
It posted revenue of $17.1 billion in the third quarter, up
from $13.8 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected it to
post sales of $16.8 billion on average.
Amazon's gross profit margin - a closely watched measure of
earnings that excludes several expenses - was 28.6 percent in
the second quarter, one of the highest in over a decade by
analysts' reckoning.
Third-quarter profit margins came in about 27.6 percent, in
line with what analysts had expected and down from the previous
quarter as Amazon ramped up investments in preparations for the
holidays.
Data firm ShopperTrak has forecast the slowest holiday sales
growth since 2009, and last week, September retail sales showed
U.S. shoppers were cautious, following a disappointing second
quarter for many retailers. But unlike eBay, Amazon sounded
upbeat on the coming shopping season.
"We're getting ready for an exciting holiday season and that
includes having to make sure we have the right amount of
employees, the right capacity in place," Szkutak said.
Shares in the company have gained 30 percent this year. It
is now valued at 131 times 2014 earnings, among the highest in
the market. In after-hours trading on Thursday, Amazon shares
climbed to about $360 from a close of $332.21 on the Nasdaq.
"The takeaway is that the third-quarter sales shows that the
Amazon value proposition is striking a chord with consumers,"
Hottovy said.