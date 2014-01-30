BRIEF-Charter closes $2.5 bln of senior unsecured and secured notes
* Charter closes $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes and senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEATTLE Jan 30 Amazon.com Inc reported a $239 million fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by strong U.S. sales during the most competitive holiday season since the recession.
The world's largest Internet retailer, which has steadily chipped away at its brick-and-mortar rivals' market share, racked up $25.6 billion in revenue, versus expectations for just above $26 billion.
* Notes that an award has now been made in confidential arbitration between woolworths and lowe's in relation to their home improvement joint venture.