Audi's efforts to clear up dieselgate far from over -CEO
NECKARSULM, Germany, May 18 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting that efforts to clear up the emissions scandal are far from over.
Jan 28 E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc reported a 21.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong holiday-period shopping and robust growth in its cloud services business.
The world's biggest online retailer said its profit rose to $482 million, or $1.00 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31 from $214 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $35.75 billion from $29.33 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
NECKARSULM, Germany, May 18 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting that efforts to clear up the emissions scandal are far from over.
* Hotel de Crillon to reopen on July 5 after 200 mln euros revamp