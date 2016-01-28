Jan 28 E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc reported a 21.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong holiday-period shopping and robust growth in its cloud services business.

The world's biggest online retailer said its profit rose to $482 million, or $1.00 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31 from $214 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $35.75 billion from $29.33 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)