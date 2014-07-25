(Adds analyst comments, updates shares)
By Soham Chatterjee
July 25 Amazon.com Inc's heavy
investment in content and technology to fight off deep-pocketed
rivals is proving to be more costly than many had expected,
raising fears that operating earnings will be remain under
pressure indefinitely.
Amazon's shares fell 12 percent to $314.76 in early trading
on Friday, wiping out about $18 billion from its market value.
At least 13 brokerages cut their price targets on the stock,
by as much as $60 and to a low of $340, after the company
reported a bigger-than-expected second-quarter loss on Thursday.
At least two downgraded ratings to the equivalent of "hold".
Amazon is engaged in "a massive ecosystem war" with Apple
Inc, Google Inc and Microsoft Corp
Macquarie Research analyst Ben Schachter said.
"Within that context, it is clear that this ... is going to
be expensive and will impact margins," he wrote in a note to
clients.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Holdings Group Ltd
also looms as a threat to Amazon as it expands in
the U.S. market, Schachter and others say.
Amazon is spending billions of dollars to expand its network
of warehouses, build up its business in China and India, and to
buy digital content to help its Prime online video service take
on Netflix Inc.
Google forced Amazon to cut prices for its Amazon Web
Services (AWS) cloud computing service earlier this year by
offering big price cuts earlier this year.
Sharp price cuts for AWS - which also faces competition from
Microsoft's Azure cloud service - hurt Amazon's revenue growth
in the quarter, coming in below analysts' expectations.
Amazon's digital content store, which offers mobile and
tablet apps, ebooks, music and video, competes with Apple's App
Store and Google's Play store.
Google is also taking on Amazon through its Shopping Express
home-delivery service.
It has been a busy year for Amazon. The company has also
unveiled a subscription book service, a TV streaming-box, and
the "Fire" smartphone - all of which required investment.
ANOTHER OPERATING LOSS
Amazon forecast an operating loss of $410 million-$810
million for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, a sharp increase
from a loss of $25 million a year earlier.
"The primary bear case against Amazon is, and always has
been, that (Chief Executive Jeff) Bezos will never ramp margins,
as he will always find new investments," Schachter said.
"We have to admit that after this 3Q guidance, it is
frustratingly difficult to dismiss such concerns."
Pacific Crest analyst Chad Bartley said the poor operating
earnings outlook would weigh on the stock in the second half.
Amazon shares should be valued at $36.67, based on analysts'
expected earnings growth rates over the next decade, according
to StarMine.
"In our view, the company clearly has solid growth prospects
for the foreseeable future as it invests in new businesses," BMO
Capital Markets analyst Edward Williams said.
"However, heavy spending is hampering profitability in the
near term, placing pressure on the margin structure."
More than 10 million Amazon shares had traded by late
morning, more double the 50-day moving average.
