SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Amazon.com Inc
will release a set-top TV box later this year that will stream
video over the Internet, challenging Apple Inc's Apple
TV device and a similar gadget sold by start-up Roku,
BloombergBusinessweek reported on Wednesday.
The box will plug into TVs and give viewers access to
Amazon's digital video content, which the company has been
expanding, BloombergBusinessweek said, citing three unidentified
people familiar with the project.
An Amazon spokesman did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Amazon's video content is already available on other set-top
devices, including Roku. Building its own gadget will help
Amazon put the content more directly in front of consumers and
give developers another reason to create apps for Amazon's
digital platform, BloombergBusinessweek said.
The set-top box is being developed by Amazon's Lab126
division, based in Cupertino, California, near Apple's
headquarters. It's being run by Malachy Moynihan, a former vice
president of emerging video products at Cisco Systems Inc
, BloombergBusinessweek added.