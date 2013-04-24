SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Amazon.com Inc
will release a set-top TV box later this year that will stream
video over the Internet, challenging Apple Inc's Apple
TV device and a similar gadget sold by start-up Roku,
BloombergBusinessweek reported on Wednesday.
The box will plug into TVs and give viewers access to
Amazon's digital video content, which the company has been
expanding, BloombergBusinessweek said, citing three unidentified
people familiar with the project.
An Amazon spokeswoman declined to comment.
Amazon's video content is already available on other
devices, including Roku, Microsoft Corp's Xbox and Sony Corp's
PlayStation 3. However, it is not available on Apple
TV.
Having its own gadget will help Amazon put its content more
directly in front of consumers and give developers another
reason to create apps for Amazon's digital platform,
BloombergBusinessweek said.
"Amazon has a good content distribution strategy but not a
great one," said Ron Josey, an analyst at JMP Securities. "Doing
their own box may be them admitting that it's a little bit
harder to get embedded in all these different devices and
platforms."
Amazon has been investing heavily in licensing, distributing
and even creating its own digital content such as video, music,
apps and games. The company has focused on getting that content
on as many devices as possible, rather than building a lot of
its own hardware.
However, the company has designed its own gadgets in
situations where it believes it can bring a different approach
to a market. When it launched its Kindle Fire tablet computer in
2011, for instance, the device's screen was 7 inches which at
that time was not a popular size.
JMP's Josey, who said he was not privy to any Amazon plans
in this area, speculated on Wednesday that any Amazon set-box
device could include the ability to stream music, play games,
access other apps and even shop through TVs, rather than just
watch videos.
The set-top box is being developed by Amazon's Lab126
division, based in Cupertino, California, near Apple's
headquarters. It's being run by Malachy Moynihan, a former vice
president of emerging video products at Cisco Systems Inc
, BloombergBusinessweek added.
BloombergBusinessweek also said that while Netflix Inc's
video streaming service will likely be available on
Amazon's TV box, Amazon's own video and music services will be
more prominently integrated.
A Netflix spokesman declined to comment.