Oct 9 Amazon.com Inc, the online
juggernaut whose rapid expansion helped derail many a
brick-and-mortar retail chain, may soon open its first physical
store, at a prime site in Midtown Manhattan, according to The
Wall Street Journal.
Amazon plans to open its first full-fledged store across
from the Empire State Building, at 7 West 34th Street, the
Journal reported. The area, which is also near Macy's flagship
store, is one of the city's most heavily trafficked zones.
The site will double as a mini-warehouse to support same-day
delivery, returns and order pickups within New York, the Journal
reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1oUY1Hy)
The store, which is expected to open in time for the holiday
shopping season, may also display Amazon's proprietary products,
such as its Kindle line of e-readers and tablets, Fire
smartphones and video-streaming boxes. If the store takes off,
Amazon may expand to other cities, the Journal reported.
Amazon declined to comment on the Journal's report.
A store would mark a significant move for an online retailer
that has capitalized on its Internet business model and the
cost-savings of doing away with a vast physical network.
In recent years however, Chief Executive Jeff Bezos has led
a number of initiatives that have mandated a physical presence
in cities: lockers that temporarily hold customer purchases, for
example, and a rapid expansion of grocery and same-day delivery
that has often meant maintaining some sort of local distribution
center.
The company has also on occasion set up pop-up stores in
malls, though those have been rare.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bangalore and Edwin Chan in San
Francisco; Editing by Maju Samuel and Leslie Adler)