BRIEF-Honeywell says signed agreement with Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company
* Signed an agreement with Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company (JPRC) to facilitate a $1.6 billion expansion of its refinery in Zarqa, Jordan
Sept 7 Online retailer Amazon.com Inc plans to release a $50 tablet in time for the holiday season, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The 6-inch screen tablet comes with a mono speaker and is priced much lower than Amazon's Fire tablet, the cheapest variant of which is sold at $99.
The company was not immediately available for comment.
Amazon also plans to release 8-inch and 10-inch screen tablets, the report said. (on.wsj.com/1LfAvPO)
While other Amazon Fire tablets show advertisements as screen savers, it was not clear if the new 6-inch tablet's cost included ads, according to the report.
MONTREAL, May 8 Canada's second-largest pension fund, a key institutional shareholder in Bombardier Inc , said it has withheld support for the re-election of the company's executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin at its annual general meeting this week.