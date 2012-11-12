LONDON Nov 12 Internet retailer Amazon said it
had received a $252 million demand from the French tax
Authorities for back taxes, interest and penalties in relation
to "the allocation of income between foreign jurisdictions".
Amazon said it would fight the claim, in court if necessary,
and that the claim related to the calendar years 2006 through
2010.
"We disagree with the proposed assessment and intend to
vigorously contest it," the company said in its third quarter
results filed last month.
An Amazon official referred to the tax demand, which had not
been previosuly widely reported, at a UK parliamentary committee
hearing.