By Tom Bergin
LONDON Nov 12 Internet retailer Amazon
said it had received a $252 million demand from the French tax
authorities for back taxes, interest and penalties in relation
to "the allocation of income between foreign jurisdictions".
The claim comes as European countries step up efforts to
clamp down on U.S. companies which minimise their tax bills in
the continent by chanelling profits through low-tax regimes.
Amazon said it would fight the tax claim, in court if
necessary, and that the demand related to the calendar years
2006 through 2010.
"We disagree with the proposed assessment and intend to
vigorously contest it," the company said in its third quarter
results filed last month.
An Amazon official referred to the tax demand, which had not
been previously widely reported, at a UK parliamentary committee
hearing.
Amazon minimises its tax bill in France and other European
countries by channeling sales through Luxembourg, which offers
tax breaks to foreign companies which base themselves there.
Amazon said it received a proposed tax assessment from the
tax authority in September but that it was still awaiting a
final assessment.
Internet group Google is also under audit by the French tax
authority regarding its structure, which channels sales through
Ireland, but the company denied a newspaper report last month
that it had received a back tax claim for 1 billion
euros.