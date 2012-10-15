Oct 15 Amazon.Com Inc is in advanced
talks to buy the supplier of processors for its Kindle tablet
computer, Israeli financial newspaper Calcalist reported on
Monday, a step toward vertical integration that could portend a
push into smartphones.
The report said any deal for the smartphone chip business of
Texas Instruments Inc (TI) would probably be worth
billions of dollars and could make Amazon, led by founder and
Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, a direct rival to Apple Inc
and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which also design
their own chips.
Owning its own chip business could save Amazon money if it
plans to sell larger quantities of mobile devices. It could also
help Amazon design better products.
"Look at Bezos and what he's trying to build. I think he
would consider himself of the Steve Jobs ilk," said Williams
Financial analyst Cody Acree. "If it works for Apple then why
wouldn't it work as well or better for Amazon?"
TI's processors, essentially the brains in computers, are
used in Amazon's Kindle Fire tablet. Bezos underlined TI's
strength in the industry at the tablet's recent launch.
For more than a year, speculation has swirled that Amazon
could sell its own smartphone but the company has not publicly
addressed those rumors.
Texas Instruments has said it plans to move away from the
increasingly competitive smartphone and tablet chip business,
called OMAP, and Wall Street has speculated it could be sold.
Amazon declined to comment on the report. TI said it does
not comment on rumors but said in an email to Reuters on Monday,
"The smartphone market has become a less attractive long-term
opportunity for TI's OMAP and connectivity products, and we are
re-profiling our investment accordingly."
Apple designs the processors for its iPhones and iPads
inhouse, alongside engineers working on the company's operating
system and other features. Analysts credit that vertical
integration with part of the success of Apple's mobile gadgets.
Microsoft Corp agrees. In a break from its
traditional business model of licensing operating systems to PC
manufacturers, Microsoft this month will launch the Surface
tablet, a tablet Microsoft designed itself.
Some analysts questioned whether it would make sense for
Amazon to get into the semiconductor business when many smaller
and independent smartphone chip makers are struggling.
Gartner analyst Carolina Milanesi said she doubted whether
Amazon wants to "become that intimately involved with hardware".
TI's OMAP business will generate revenue of around $650
million this year, Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore estimated.
Based on that number, he wrote in a note to clients that the
business could sell for $500 million to $700 million.
Acree said a second, more difficult, way to value a
potential deal could be based on a estimate of potential future
sales volume of Amazon smartphones and tablets built with TI's
chips.
LESS ATTRACTIVE
TI said last month it would shift its wireless investment
focus from products like smartphones to a broader market
including industrial clients such as carmakers, where it is
hoping for a more profitable and stable business.
Shares of Amazon closed 0.8 percent higher at $244.18 on
Nasdaq on Monday, while TI shares ended up 3.5 percent to
$28.22.
TI has told investors it would continue to support its
customers but its mobile processor business would not invest to
the same degree as before in supporting its customers' future
plans for tablets and smartphones.