By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 19
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's
experiment with original video production took a big
step forward on Friday as the company posted 14 pilot TV shows
on the Internet for free viewing.
Amazon, the world's largest Internet retailer, has been
filming pilots in recent months for comedy and kids TV shows
such as Alpha House, Betas and Teeny Tiny Dogs.
The company posted them all on the Amazon Instant Video
section of its website to get feedback on which shows viewers
like best. The pilots can also be watched on Amazon Instant
Video apps through other web-connected devices like Roku,
Microsoft's Xbox and Nintendo's Wii.
Based on viewers' reactions and reviews, the Amazon Studios
production company will decide which projects to make into full
TV series to be shown on Prime Instant Video, Amazon's
subscription-based online video service.
Amazon and other technology companies are trying to
transform Hollywood by delivering TV shows and movies over the
Internet, rather than through traditional channels such as cable
and satellite services.
Like Netflix, Amazon has decided that it must move
beyond being a distributor of others' shows to producing quality
programming of its own.