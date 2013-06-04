By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, June 4 Amazon.com Inc
wrote its largest ever check for a subscription streaming deal
on Tuesday to secure hundreds of mostly kids' TV shows for the
company's Internet video service, ratcheting up pressure on
rival Netflix Inc.
Amazon announced a new multi-year digital video licensing
agreement with media company Viacom Inc, giving the
world's largest Internet retailer broader access to hit shows
including Dora the Explorer and SpongeBob SquarePants.
Amazon agreed to pay more than $200 million to Viacom for
the license, its largest subscription streaming transaction
ever, a person familiar with the deal said.
The pact includes about 4,000 TV episodes that will be
available to stream for free on Amazon Prime Instant Video. This
service is free for subscribers to Amazon's Prime program, which
offers free two-day shipping in the United States for items
purchased through Amazon for $79 a year.
Part of the payment went to secure exclusive subscription
streaming rights to several shows from Viacom's Nick Jr channel,
including Dora the Explorer, Go Diego Go!, Blue's Clues and The
Backyardigans.
Amazon is spending heavily on video content as it competes
with Netflix and Hulu for a piece of the fast-growing market for
TV and movies delivered over the Internet.
Amazon's latest content deal comes just days after Netflix
stopped streaming kids' shows such as Dora the Explorer as its
own agreement with Viacom expired.
Kids' shows are among the most-watched programmes on
Amazon's Prime Instant Video, according to Bill Carr, vice
president for digital video and music at Amazon.
In early May, Netflix announced a new multi-year license
agreement with Walt Disney Co. That deal gave Netflix
the exclusive right to stream kids' show Jake and the Never Land
Pirates, along with access to other Disney kids' shows including
Handy Manny.