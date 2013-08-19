By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK Aug 19 Amazon.com, the
website of the world's largest online retailer, went down for
about 15 minutes on Monday in a rare outage for many users
across the United States and Canada.
It was unclear what triggered the rare disruption. The
company, whose Amazon Web Services is designed to ramp up server
capacity for customers to prevent outages, did not respond to
multiple requests for comment.
Earlier on Monday, users from New York and Toronto to San
Francisco got only error messages when trying to access the
popular shopping website. The news came less than a week after
the website of the New York Times went down for about two hours.
Amazon has $86 billion in annual gross merchandise volume,
including its business through third-party sellers, according to
consultants at RetailNet Group. Going by that estimate, Amazon
processes some $163,622 in transactions per minute on average.