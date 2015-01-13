(Adds analyst comment)
By Eric Kelsey and Deepa Seetharaman
LOS ANGELES/SAN FRANCISCO Jan 13 Woody Allen
will make his first foray onto the small screen, writing and
directing an online series for Amazon.com, the latest
coup by deep-pocketed cable and streaming companies in luring
the biggest names in film to television.
The Internet retailer rolled out the news of Allen's series
on Tuesday, two days after winning its first major awards at the
Golden Globes following years of experimentation with developing
original programming.
The deal with Allen, 79, who has said he doesn't use email
or own a computer, puts the filmmaker at the heart of Amazon's
strategy to use original content to woo consumers to its
$99-a-year Prime program, a vehicle for online shopping with
free shipping.
"The end game for Amazon is just getting more people to buy
into Prime, and this is their way of doing it," said Paul Verna,
a senior analyst at market research company eMarketer.
"It's almost as if they use content to get people to buy
into this program that is about a lot more than video content,"
Verna added.
Filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese, Steven Soderbergh, David
Fincher and Guillermo del Toro have all made recent forays into
television. Premium cable networks like Time Warner Inc's HBO
and Amazon's online streaming rival Netflix have
offered directors the chance and resources to tell longer-form
stories over several episodes and hours.
"I think any program developer or producer or director who
has a series or script or anything, at this point they're
looking at Amazon as on par with Netflix and really the whole
rest of the ecosystem," Verna said.
Amazon has been spending more on content overall, including
$100 million in the third quarter alone on original shows, in
the latest sign of founder Jeff Bezos' hunger to dominate
businesses from books, to phones to entertainment.
'I HAVE NO IDEAS'
Allen's yet-to-be titled series will be a half-hour, Amazon
said, adding that casting announcements would be made in the
future. The series will be shown exclusively on its Instant
Prime Video service next year.
The famously press-shy Allen joked that he was not sure how
he got involved in the project.
"I have no ideas and I'm not sure where to begin," the
Oscar-winning director said in a statement. "My guess is that
Roy Price will regret this," he added, referring to the
vice-president of Amazon Studios.
Known for his ironic insight into contemporary life, Allen
has starred in many of his own films, including
generation-defining comedies like "Annie Hall."
The deal cements Amazon's credibility following Sunday's
Golden Globe win for "Transparent," which is about a man
transitioning to live as a woman. The show's lead, Jeffrey
Tambor, also won a Globe for best actor in a TV comedy series.
"Amazon needed to prove they were a serious player in
television because there was always kind of a question mark of
how real are they," said Eric Deggans, National Public Radio's
TV critic.
Like "Transparent," Allen's upcoming series and 13 new
pilots for programs that Amazon will unveil on Thursday will
only be available on Prime.
The Amazon Studios division began operations in 2010.
Allen, who makes a film almost every year through art-house
studio Sony Pictures Classics, has joked about his profitability
as an artist.
"The two biggest myths about me are that I'm an
intellectual, because I wear these glasses, and that I'm an
artist because my films lose money," he once said. "Those two
myths have been prevalent for many years."
(Additional reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru,
Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Patricia Reaney in New York;
Editing by Mary Milliken)