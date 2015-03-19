(Adds detail about restrictions on FAA's approvals)
By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE, March 19 Amazon.com Inc has
won approval from U.S. federal regulators to test a delivery
drone outdoors, as the e-commerce company pursues its goal of
sending packages to customers by air, even as it faces public
concern about safety and privacy.
The Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday it
issued an experimental airworthiness certificate to an Amazon
business unit and its prototype drone, allowing test flights
over private, rural land in Washington state.
The FAA also granted Amazon an exemption from other flight
restrictions so the experimental drone can conduct those
flights.
The approval is a win for Seattle-based Amazon, the largest
e-commerce company in the United States, and advances plans by
the company and others to deliver packages using small,
self-piloted aircraft.
There are limitations, however. The experimental certificate
applies to a particular drone and Amazon must obtain a new
certification if it modifies the aircraft or flies a different
version, making it difficult to adapt the model quickly in the
field. Amazon's petition for permission indicated it was testing
several iterations of a drone at an indoor facility in Seattle.
Amazon must keep flights below 400 feet (120 meters) and
keep the drone in sight, according to the FAA.
The company had asked for permission to fly at altitudes up
to 500 feet (150 meters.)
The drone operators must have a private pilot licenses and
current medical certification. Amazon must supply monthly data
to the regulators.
The company did not respond to requests for comment. Amazon
public policy chief Paul Misener is set to testify at a
congressional hearing on drones next Tuesday.
As part of Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos' plan to
deliver packages under a program dubbed "Prime Air," the company
is developing drones that fly at speeds of 50 miles per hour (80
kph), operate autonomously and sense and avoid objects. Amazon
also is working with NASA on an air-traffic management system
for drones.
Amazon sought permission from the FAA to test drones in
outdoor areas near Seattle, where one of its research and
development labs is developing the technology. The company has
conducted test flights outside the United States, in countries
with looser restrictions.
In February, the FAA proposed long-awaited rules to try to
set U.S. guidelines for drones, addressing growing interest from
both individual and corporations in using unmanned aerial
vehicles. The draft rules still must undergo public comment and
revision before becoming final, which is expected to take at
least a year.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in Seattle and Edwin Chan in San
Francisco, Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and David Morgan in
